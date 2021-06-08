More home test kits collection points to open across Telford and Wrekin as Council-run rapid testing sites close

More Covid-19 home test kits collection points will open across the borough of Telford and Wrekin from this Saturday 12 June as Council-run rapid testing sites close.

This change is in line with the national move to home testing and the government’s next phase of Covid-19 recovery.

The Place, Oakengates, The Anstice, Madeley and Cosy Hall, Newport will close for assisted testing from 12 June.

A range of community pharmacies across the borough will continue to offer assisted testing by appointment only, for people who are symptom free.

People are strongly encouraged to continue to get tested twice a week – even if they have no symptoms and even if they have been vaccinated.

Around 1 in 3 people with Covid-19 have no symptoms but can still spread the virus to others.

From Saturday 12 June, for people feeling well (symptom-free) the twice-weekly testing in Telford and Wrekin can be accessed by ordering home testing kits online, picking up a kit from a local pharmacy or council run locations including libraries or NHS Test & Trace sites.

A number of community pharmacies across the borough will continue to offer assisted testing at their premises – view pharmacies and book an appointment. The service is for everyone over the age of 11. Anyone with main or precautionary Covid-19 symptoms should book a free PCR test online or by calling 119.



Liz Noakes, Director of Public Health said: “The virus is still with us and we need to continue to keep fighting it.

“Regular, twice weekly rapid testing for people without symptoms is a vital part of the fight against Covid-19. Rapid testing helps find hidden cases, ensuring you don’t pass it onto family members, friends or workmates.

“Please continue to check for covid twice a week, to protect yourself and your loved ones. There are many quick ways to do so.

“Make home testing part of your weekly routine, by ordering online or collecting home test kits. Or go to a community pharmacy for assisted testing.

“And remember to book a standard Covid-19 test (not a rapid test) if you feel unwell and if you display any symptoms, however mild.

“The sooner we identify cases, the earlier they’ll be able to isolate to avoid wider spread and keep our community safe.”

Cllr Andy Buford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “We continue to make it as easy as possible for people to access rapid testing in our borough – there are a range of home test kits collection points available, in addition to assisted testing at a number of community pharmacies and test kits online ordering.

“We are strongly encouraging people to please make use of these facilities and play their part in keeping our community safe.

“Testing is and will continue to remain the key to reduce transmission.

“If we all get tested as a precaution and get vaccinated (when we are being offered the opportunity) we can keep the virus under control and be on track to get back to normal.”