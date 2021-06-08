Maintenance works to take place on A442 through Telford

Maintenance works are set to begin on the A442 through Telford and Wrekin next week which will include a series of road works and full road closures.



The works will take place on the A442. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The annual dual carriageway work is being carried out during longer daylight hours allowing for maximum working time along the roads.

In addition to essential maintenance works including grass and hedge cutting along with street light and minor carriageway repairs, essential tree safety work is also being completed along a number of dual carriage ways.

Trees affected by ash dieback will be felled as they decline to prevent them posing a significant risk to public safety. Full road closures are required to ensure the safety of crews working alongside the A442 while this is taking place.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration and Deputy Leader, Councillor Lee Carter said:

“I’d like to reassure residents that we would not be implementing road works and full road closures unless it was absolutely necessary.

“Work is continually carried out along the borough’s network during night time closures but unfortunately we cannot allow tree surgeons to work in the dark.

“The ash die back has reached a stage in the borough where it needs to be dealt with before it poses a serious risk.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we work to remove the trees from the affected areas to ensure the safety of motorists.”

Further work along the A442 will begin on Monday, July 5 as part of a £10million project to maintain the infrastructure of the A442. This stretch of road, bridges and barriers was built in the 1960s and is in need of modernisation. Further details of this scheme will soon be made available.