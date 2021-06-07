Woman seriously injured in collision on A5 near Telford

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured in a collision on the A5 between Redhill Way and Crackly Bank this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involving a Blue VW Polo and an Orange Ford Ranger happened at around 7.40am this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival we discovered two patients. The driver of one of the cars, a woman, was found to be in a serious condition.

“She received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance.

“The doctor from the air ambulance travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en route to the hospital. The driver of the second car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Police say the VW Polo was travelling from Crackly Bank in the direction of Telford, whilst the Ford Ranger was travelling from Telford towards Crackly Bank direction. The cars collided and both vehicles spun in the road before coming to a stop.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

Witness Appeal

West Mercia Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 85i of 7 June 2021 or alternatively report it online.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.