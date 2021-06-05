Firefighters tackle tractor and hedge fire near Market Drayton

A tractor towing a trailer of farm produce caught fire on the A41 at Rosehill on Saturday morning, with the fire spreading to a nearby hedge.

The scene of the fire on the A41 at Rosehill. Photo: SFRS / Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 7.17am with rescue pumps from Market Drayton, Hodnet and Prees, along with an operations officer Shrewsbury attending.

The crews were faced with a severe fire involving a tractor that was fully engulfed in fire, and a trailer carrying plastic containers holding packaged lettuce and a running fuel fire was along the carriageway, which in turn had set fire to 40 meters of hedgerow and undergrowth.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were immediately tasked with carrying out rapid and assertive firefighting to try and extinguish the fires using high pressure hose reel jets and a main foam.

Two of the tyres on the tractor exploded in the fire resulting in two large bangs which may of been heard in the area.

Officers from West Mercia Police closed the A41, in both directions between Tern Hill and Wistanswick, to allow for firefighters to work safely and due to damage to the carriageway. Despite road closed signs and barriers being put in place, and social media posts a large number of drivers still tried to pass the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished after approximately 20 minutes of the arrival of fire crews, using three high pressure hose reel jets and one main line foam jet, a supplementary water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant.

“Fire crews remained on scene damping down for approximately four hours, whilst the burnt load was removed from the trailer and recovery of the tractor was carried out.

“We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, the cause of the fire is believed to be an unknown mechanical or electrical defect on the tractor.

“We would like to praise the tractor driver for his prompt actions in preventing the running fuel fire spreading further, by spreading soil from the roadside onto the carriageway to form an improvised damn. Also, the members of staff from the company whose tractor was involved, who attended the scene and provided assistance to fire crews.

“Our thanks to those drivers who did obey the road closed signs and showed patience whilst the challenging incident was dealt with.”