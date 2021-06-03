11.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 3, 2021

Firefighters release woman trapped in car following head-on collision in Telford

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A woman was released from a car by firefighters after becoming trapped following a head-on collision in Telford this afternoon.

The collision involving two cars happened at Old Park Roundabout at just before 4.30pm.

Three further casualties were assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

Emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police attended the collision.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A woman had to be extricated from one of the cars by fire crews before being taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.”

Old Park Way was closed for a time following the collision whilst emergency services worked at the scene and both vehicles were recovered.

