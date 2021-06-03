Coronavirus: Delta Variant becomes “dominant” in Telford and Wrekin as cases rise

Coronavirus cases have risen and the Delta Variant (previously known as the Indian Variant) has become the dominant strain in Telford and Wrekin, the latest figures show.

There were 50 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (24 May – 30 May), 32 more than the previous seven-day period.

The number of cases in Telford and Wrekin is above the regional average but below the national average.

Local health leaders warn that Coronavirus has not gone away, and we must all play our part to keep cases low and everyone safe.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“What we have seen in Telford and Wrekin with the Delta variant is similar to other parts of the West Midlands.

“With cases of Delta variant increasing rapidly and becoming dominant in many areas, it was inevitable that this will happen in Telford and Wrekin as well.

“The increase in cases of the Delta variant is not linked to the previous outbreak in Newport, which was successfully contained.

“The council is doing all it can to minimise the spread of the Delta variant and is working closely with all relevant organisations.

“However, we must all play our part to prevent the spread of the virus, to keep cases low and everyone safe.

“If you have symptoms, however mild, get a PCR test regardless of if you have been vaccinated or not.

“Residents should also be checking for Covid twice a week with rapid flow home tests – know your covid status.

“Ensure you take up both your vaccinations when offered; a second vaccination provides more comprehensive protection.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. Continue to practice hands, face, space and fresh air.”

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said:

“We understand that this news will be alarming to many.

“The Delta, or Indian Variant as it is also known, is more transmissible. However, it is thought that the illness caused by the variant is not more severe, and the vaccine continues to provide protection.

“The council is working around the clock to prevent the spread of the virus in our borough.

“With many local people vaccinated, we hope that the most vulnerable are protected. We must all play our part to keep cases low and everyone safe.

“Get tested, get vaccinated and remember hands, face, space and fresh air.”