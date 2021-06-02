Police appeal for help identifying vulnerable man in Telford

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in Telford after concern was raised for his welfare.

At around 8.20am yesterday (Tuesday 1 June) a man approached a member of the public in Victoria Street, in Wellington, in a distressed state. Police believe he had previously stated he wanted to jump off a bridge and was last seen in Southwater in Telford Town Centre.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man so officers can ensure he’s ok.

The man is described as white, slim build, around 6ft, believed to be 25-45-years-old, with a ‘goatee’ beard. He wore a cap, a blue top and green shorts with grey Nike trainers and had a large distinctive tattoo on his right lower leg.

Inspector Ben Stephens said: “We’re incredibly concerned about the man’s welfare and want to speak to him to check he is ok and offer support should he need it. I would urge anyone who may know who he is or have seen him to get in touch. Or if this man is you please contact us to let us know you’re ok.”

Anyone with information should call 101 reference 00114i of 1 June.