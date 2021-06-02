Pedestrian seriously injured after colliding with lorry in Wellington

A pedestrian in his 50s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries this morning following a collision involving a lorry in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the junction of Carver’s Close and Holyhead Road at around 8.45am.

The man was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

Jamie Arrowsmith from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.

“He was found in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended along with West Mercia Police.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00121i of 2 June.