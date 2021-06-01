Wellington blossoming again with launch of gardening competition

Wellington is set to prove that it is blossoming again after lockdown, with the second annual gardening competition being launched.

Judging will take place on July 14, led by the Mayor Councillor Paul Davis

Green fingered residents of the town are being encouraged to enter the contest, organised by the Love Wellington campaign.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington explained that there had been such a good response to the inaugural event last year that it was decided to repeat it.

“There was a really great reaction to our first competition in 2020, with some amazing entries being submitted from all over town,” said Sally.

“The initiative brightened up and enhanced Wellington and it was super to see the dedication of so many talented gardeners,” she commented.

This year a new category of ‘Best eco garden’ is being added, supporting the work of Wellington Town Council’s climate emergency group.

This will be aimed at gardeners incorporating features such as recycled items, home grown compost, wormeries, fewer chemicals, drought resistant and insect-friendly plants – or a garden that tells a story of self sufficiency and an appreciation of the environment.

Judging will take place on July 14, led by the Mayor Councillor Paul Davis. All entries must be visible from the front garden so that the judging team to do not have to go through any properties or to a back garden.

“We are keeping Wellington safe, as well beautiful and blooming for everyone to enjoy!” Sally added.

There are categories for best front garden, best hanging display or container display, best eco garden and best children’s planter.

Mayor Davis commented: “After such a tremendous response to last year’s event, I’m looking forward to seeing Wellington in all its floral glory, in particular, entries for the new eco category. Wellington is blessed with an abundance of bio-diversity and I’m sure that will shine through this summer.”

Wellington Town Council has again agreed to donate the prize money and rosettes and entries can be submitted by email to lovewellington2020@gmail.com

Entrants are asked to state their name and address as well as category entered.