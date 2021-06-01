14.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Three arrested following violent disorder in Newport

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three people have been arrested following a violent disorder in Newport during the early hours of Sunday.

At around 12.45am on Sunday 30 May police were called to a report of a disturbance in the High Street.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his arm, believed to have been caused by a knife. They are not believed to be life threatening.

A 33-year-old man from Newport, a 48-year-old man from Newport and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of GBH, and have been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson said: “We understand this will be concerning for local residents and we would like to reassure the community that we are taking this incident extremely seriously.”

