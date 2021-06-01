Shrewsbury’s Oxon Park and Ride returns to service

Oxon park and ride in Shrewsbury has returned to service today, providing a boost to people wanting to access Shrewsbury town centre.

The Oxon park and ride buses have been used to provide the free shuttle service to Shrewsbury’s main vaccination centres – but that service ended on Saturday.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said

- Advertisement -

“I’m really pleased that – in partnership with Arriva – we can begin to operate the Oxon Park and Ride service from 1 June, to enable more workers, shoppers and visitors to travel in and out of Shrewsbury town centre and help to support the local economy.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers remains a priority, and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely.”

The service will operate its usual route until 11am each day, whilst High Street is open. Thereafter, between 11am and 4pm each day, whilst High Street is closed to all traffic, buses will continue to serve key bus stops including Shrewsbury Railway Station, Castle Street and Dogpole, but will exit the town over English Bridge and onwards back to the Oxon Park and Ride site.

Buses will run from the Oxon site every 20 minutes, from 7.45am to 6.45pm. The last bus leaves the town centre at 6.30pm.

With social distancing capacity reductions, the buses will have a reduced capacity – although the drivers won’t leave behind vulnerable passengers. Face coverings must be worn by all passengers unless they fall within one of the exempt categories.