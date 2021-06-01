14.7 C
£9.3m transformation for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Emergency Department

By Shropshire Live

The Emergency Department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is undergoing a £9.3million transformation as part of a programme of work to improve patient care.

Clinical space in the department is being increased to include a new and improved Majors department, as well as a new designated Emergency Zone for Children and Young People and provision for vulnerable patients. There will also be a new Clinical Decisions Unit.

The capital investment is part of an overarching Quality Improvement Programme to help improve patient care and patient safety, and help address issues raised by the Care Quality Commission.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, secured the funding from the Government.

The building work will take place in four phases over the next 12 months, with the first phase already under way to create the larger and improved Majors zone for those who are seriously ill.

Patients attending the Emergency Department can expect some disruption during the building works, however, all services will remain operational.

Nigel Lee, Chief Operating Officer, said:

“The quality of care that we provide to our patients, and their experience whilst they are in our hospitals, is our priority.

“It is widely documented that the demand for the services provided by our Emergency Department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital currently exceeds capacity.

“We hope that the improvements we are making to our infrastructure will help us to continue to drive forward our Quality Improvement Programme and help address the issues raised in recent Care Quality Commission inspections.”

Betty Lodge, Divisional Director of Nursing, Emergency Care Division, said:

“As well as great news for our patients, it is also good news for clinical colleagues working hard to deliver positive change, as they will be working in environment that will enable them to do this.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the building work is being undertaken.”

The Emergency Department works follow the creation of a new Same Day Emergency Care service which opened at the end of last year; a new Fracture clinic, which was relocated out of the Emergency Department to a new purpose-built facility in the former Fertility Unit last month; and the expansion of the Surgical Admissions Unit.

