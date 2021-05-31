Volunteers’ vital role celebrated at local charity

Volunteers are playing a vital role in helping Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices look towards the future.

Shop volunteer Sonia Clayton

During the pandemic many volunteering opportunities in shops, fundraising and at the hospices themselves had to stop, but the first steps to welcoming them back have been taken.

Since the end of lockdown, volunteers have been signing up and retuning to the charity’s 14 shop across Shropshire, North Wales, Powys and Cheshire, while some outdoor volunteering positions at the hospices such as gardening have also been able to restart some work.

Head of HR and Volunteering Chris Dinwoodie said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do here at Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

“Without them many of our activities wouldn’t be possible, and in many ways, they unlock the doors that allow us to move forward from the pandemic. This Volunteers’ Week we want to thank those who have stuck with us and those who have joined us recently. The vital contribution of their time really does make a huge difference in support seriously ill local children and their families.

“But we are in need of more people to step forward to help us in a variety of different ways.”

As well as seeking volunteers in all its shops, the charity is also looking to recruit to some more specialist roles such as a Volunteer Chair for the Safeguarding Steering Group to provide independent and objective voice for Safeguarding across the organisation; Volunteer Clinical Supervisors who have worked in care and can provide clinical supervision to our care; and a Research Volunteer in Powys to help families in the area connect more with their community.

“Some of the roles we are recruiting for are quite specific, and will need someone with a certain background, but there are also loads of other volunteering opportunities which just require your time and a desire to make a difference in your community,” says Chris.

Sonia Clayton, one of the charity’s shop volunteers, says: “You get a real sense of pride volunteering here and it feels special that you are able to contribute like this. It’s a fantastic feeling and I would recommend it to anybody. Come and join Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices and have that warm and friendly atmosphere working with lovely people.”

If you would like to explore volunteering with Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/volunteering and start your journey today.