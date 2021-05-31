18.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 31, 2021

Shropshire Council’s housing firm release first homes at Shrewsbury development

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s wholly owned housing firm, Cornovii Homes, has released the first homes from their new Shrewsbury-based development, The Frith.

Located in Shrewsbury, The Frith is a 33-plot development, designed and built with the Shropshire community in mind
The Frith, which is being built on the site of a former care home, has been designed to satisfy the needs and aspirations of buyers currently living in and looking to relocate to, Shrewsbury.

The development consists of 33 properties with a range of 2, 3 and 4 bedroomed detached and semi-detached homes available with homes starting at £190,000 with Help to Buy available for first-time buyers.

The Frith is the first of the developments to be released from Cornovii Homes, with future
developments in progress at Ellesmere and Oswestry.

Each development has gone through extensive consultation, working closely with local councils and parishes to ensure that developments meet resident needs and enrich the county of Shropshire.

