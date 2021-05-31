18.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 31, 2021

More than 70 jobs up for grabs at newly-refurbished Shropshire pub

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Bosses at Shropshire pub undergoing a major refurbishment are looking to fill more than 70 job roles as its looks for people with a passion for hospitality to complete its new-look team.

Chris Kendall manager at The Riverside Inn
Chris Kendall manager at The Riverside Inn

The Riverside Inn, in Cound, near Shrewsbury, is due to open in July following a complete renovation to restore the pub’s interior and stunning gardens overlooking the River Severn.

General manager, Chris Kendall, said opportunities were still available for people to join the team, which will total 70 full and part-time positions.

He said: “We are all really excited about opening in July, and the pub is going to look absolutely amazing both inside and out.

“We are looking for passionate hospitality professionals to join our team, and have a range of positions available in the bar and front of house team, along with chefs, team leaders and housekeepers.

“We will be delivering first-class service to our guests, and our team members need to be friendly, approachable and attentive.

“If you have a passion for making guests feel welcome and helping to create the perfect atmosphere here at the Riverside Inn, then please get in touch.

“We have already interviewed some exceptional candidates during our interview days, which we are hosting at Cound Village Hall, and have loved meeting every candidate – including many who have worked at the pub before, others who live in the local area and some who will be considering relocating to Shropshire if they are successful in joining the team at the Riverside Inn.”

The Riverside Inn is part of the Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs, managed by Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer.

Chris, who has more than 12 years of experience of managing pubs, said the Riverside Inn was the most exciting proposition of his career.

“The setting alongside the river, with the beautiful Shropshire countryside stretching out in every direction is simply stunning,” he added.

“The refurbishment has sensitively restored the pub, and the garden will surely be one of the best for miles around, so we cannot wait to welcome guests when we open in July.”

Anyone interested in applying for a role at the Riverside Inn can email jobsatriverside@greeneking.co.uk.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

