Dunne calls on women in South Shropshire to help shape the future of their healthcare

Philip Dunne MP is encouraging women across South Shropshire to share their experiences through the Government’s consultation to reshape the future of women’s healthcare.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

The first of its kind, the Women’s Health Strategy will address women’s health in England over the course of their lifetimes from adolescence through to older age. It will focus on health issues specific to women as well as the ways in which women experience health issues.

First launched in March, over 75,000 women, organisations, clinicians and carers have responded to the call for evidence so far. However, responses from the West Midlands make up just 8 per cent of the total responses.

- Advertisement -

To enable as many women as possible to have their say and capture a variety of views on access to services, experiences and health outcomes, the call for evidence will be now extended by 2 weeks, to close on 13th June.

Mr Dunne said:

“As a former Health Minister, I am acutely aware that there is work to do in improving women’s health care, as well as improving women’s experience of treatment within the NHS.

“As we look towards our recovery and building our NHS back better, we must seize this moment to deliver a system that truly delivers for women, and we want them to have their say in shaping the future of women’s healthcare.

“I would encourage women across South Shropshire to share their experiences, so together we can deliver fairer, more equal and better healthcare for everyone in this country”.

Commenting, Minister for Women’s Health Nadine Dorries said:

“For generations, women have been living in a health and care system primarily designed by men, for men.

“The number of responses to date has been incredible and I thank everyone who has shared their experiences – these interim findings clearly highlight the need for decisive action.

“I now urge every woman in the West Midlands if they have not yet, to come forward and respond to the call for evidence. It is only by hearing the experiences and priorities of women from all walks of life that we can truly develop a strategy that works for all women.” The Women’s Health Strategy Call for Evidence can be accessed online.