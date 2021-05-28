16.4 C
Two injured and car damaged during violent disorder in Telford street

Two people were left with injuries and one car was damaged during a violent disorder in Telford last night.

The incident happened on Teagues Crescent in Trench. Photo: West Mercia Police / @TelfordCops
The incident involving around eight people happened at around 11.40pm on Teagues Crescent in Trench.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the disorder take place or has information regarding those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DS Goddard on 01952 214712 using reference 00847i of 27 May.

If you have information you want to report anonymously you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website. 

