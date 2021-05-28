16.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 28, 2021

‘Guard of honour’ for COVID-19 patient after 178 days at Princess Royal Hospital

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A patient has been applauded off a ward at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford by a ‘guard of honour’ following 178 days in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Stuart Tyrer was applauded off a ward by a ‘guard of honour’ following 178 days in hospital after contracting COVID-19
Stuart Tyrer was applauded off a ward by a ‘guard of honour’ following 178 days in hospital after contracting COVID-19

Stuart Tyrer, 55, from Leegomery, Telford, was admitted to the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) at PRH in November last year after realising something was wrong and calling 111.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on ITU as his condition worsened.

- Advertisement -

Stuart had a message for staff at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford as he finally headed home: “Thank you for saving my life.”

Stuart said: “I remember going onto the unit, and that’s all I remember for the next four months.”

Despite being seriously ill, thanks to the skill and care of the team at PRH, Stuart eventually recovered enough to be transferred to Ward 17, where he spent the next two months, before finally being discharged yesterday.

He said: “It only seems like yesterday I came in. I missed Christmas, I missed Easter, but thankfully I will be home in time for my birthday in June. I always said if I made it this far I wanted to be walking for my birthday which I am, albeit with the aid of crutches.”

Although Stuart is now well enough to return home, it is far from the end of his recovery. His experience with COVID-19 saw him suffer two strokes, has left him with heart problems and he is likely to lose some of his toes.

He said: “I’m lucky to be here. COVID-19 is as serious as it gets. At one point my wife was phoned because they didn’t expect me to live, so I’ve done extremely well to be here and that’s all thanks to the marvellous team here.

“I couldn’t wish for better care. Whenever I’ve needed anybody they’ve been there for me. I just want to say to them: ‘Thank you for saving my life’.”

Stuart said his advice to everyone would be to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered.

He said: “Even though I’ve had COVID, I’ve been advised to get the vaccine and I will be arrange that as soon as possible.”

Sarah Sivill, Ward Manager on Ward 17, said: “Stuart has survived COVID-19 and all the complications that the virus brought with it. He really is a miracle and we were delighted to be able to get him home and honoured to applaud him on his way. We wish him all the best in his recovery.”

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH, added: “Stuart’s story is a remarkable one and everyone at the Trust sends their best wishes to him as he continues his recovery at home with his wife.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP