Free Shrewsbury vaccination shuttle service to end following successful month

A free shuttle bus service available for residents getting vaccinated at one of two Shrewsbury sites will end on Saturday.

A free shuttle bus has been in operation since April. Photo: Shropshire Council
The service, which was reinstated last month, has seen hundreds of passengers hop on board to head to either the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre or Severn Fields Medical Practice to get their jab.

Organised by Shropshire Council in partnership with Arriva, the shuttle buses have provided a service for residents across Shrewsbury who may have had difficulty getting to their appointments.

The council will, however, continue to offer free bespoke transport to vaccination centres for vulnerable residents who have no other means of transport.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is currently open to everyone over the age of 30.

The NHS is also sending text reminders to people who have not yet taken up their offer of a jab, and to people overdue their second dose, to ensure nobody is left behind.

For local advice and support during the pandemic (especially if you are self-isolating), call Shropshire Council’s COVID-19 Helpline on 0345 678 9028 – option 0 (lines open throughout the week 8am-6pm, and Saturdays from 9am-1pm) or visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.

