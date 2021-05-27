Four injured following multi-vehicle collision on A5 in Shrewsbury

Four people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision happened on the A5 between the Emstrey and Preston Island at 3.49pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles sustained potentially serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find four patients requiring assessment following a collision involving several vehicles.

“The driver of one car, a man, sustained potentially serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further emergency care.

“Two further men sustained non-serious injuries and were treated by ambulance staff on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.

“A fourth patient, a woman, was assessed and found to have sustained injuries not believed to be serious. She was treated on scene before being taken to the same hospital by land for further assessment.”

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.