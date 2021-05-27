10.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 28, 2021

Four injured following multi-vehicle collision on A5 in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Four people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

The collision happened on the A5 between the Emstrey and Preston Island at 3.49pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles sustained potentially serious injuries.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find four patients requiring assessment following a collision involving several vehicles.

“The driver of one car, a man, sustained potentially serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further emergency care.

“Two further men sustained non-serious injuries and were treated by ambulance staff on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.

“A fourth patient, a woman, was assessed and found to have sustained injuries not believed to be serious. She was treated on scene before being taken to the same hospital by land for further assessment.”

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP