Concern raised over some Shropshire cafes, pubs and restaurants not asking for test and trace details

Shropshire Council says it is concerned that some county cafes, pubs and restaurants are not asking customers for test and trace information.

The council says that recent reports received and the outcome of monitoring visits undertaken by Council officers have highlighted serious concerns that not all customers are being asked for their contact details.

The legal requirement for hospitality businesses is a measure to help contain the spread of Covid-19 by enabling NHS Test and Trace to identify and warn customers who may have been exposed to Covid-19. This allows those customers to take steps, including self-isolation where necessary, to reduce transmission of the virus within family, friends and the wider community.

Shropshire Council says test and trace is particularly important in order to contain the spread of variants of concern, such as the Indian variant, that are known to be even more transmissible.

Legal Obligation

Hospitality businesses are legally required to ask every customer (over the age of 16) to provide their name and contact details and to display an official NHS QR poster so that customers can ‘check in’ using the NHS Covid-19 app as an alternative to providing their contact details.

Frances Darling, Head of Trading Standards and Licensing, at Shropshire Council said:

“We understand that our hospitality businesses have a great deal to think about and it is very challenging to comply with all the Covid-19 requirements expected of them. We want to support them in their efforts to recover from the serious economic impact that Covid-19 has had on them; however, to do this, it is critical that they comply with the Covid-19 requirements.

“Customers have a huge part to play in helping businesses comply with the rules. When you go out for drinks or meals, I urge you to be proactive in providing your contact details to the businesses or alternatively to scan the NHS QR Code that will be displayed at the premises.

“We are keen to hear about business that are excelling at providing a Covid-secure environment and customers are encouraged to let us know where this is happening. Equally, if you have concerns that a business is not doing enough to minimise the transmission of Covid-19 and are therefore putting customers and staff at risk, you can report this to the Council and we will help the business to improve or in serious cases, take appropriate enforcement action.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Assets said:

“It is great news that Shropshire has been able to move forward in line with the Government’s planned roadmap out of lockdown. However, it is essential that we all remain vigilant and adhere to the current Covid-19 rules and guidance to ensure we can continue to make positive progress.

“Our wonderful hospitality businesses across the county have so much to offer and I know it would be awful for them and their customers if we were to find ourselves in a situation where restrictions have to be reintroduced because we are unable to adequately minimise transmission or contain outbreaks.

“It’s for this reason that we need customers to play their part to help businesses and one of the key measures to do this effectively is to ensure they provide their contact details or scan the NHS QR code.”