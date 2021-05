Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage boy from Telford.

Leandro Pires was last seen on Sunday 23 May

Leandro Pires, aged 15, from Donnington was last seen at around 7.30am on Sunday 23 May.

He is described as white , approximately 5ft 7in tall with short light brown hair and has a slim build.

He is believed to be wearing blue trainers and tracksuit bottoms and is known to spend time in Telford areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 005i of 24 May.