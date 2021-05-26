Firefighters release man trapped between car and wall in Dawley

Firefighters were called to help free a man after he became trapped between a car and the wall of a house in Dawley yesterday.

The incident happened at around 4.55pm on Matlock Avenue in Dawley, Telford.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington.

The man was released from entrapment between car and house wall by firefighters using low pressure airbags.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a patient trapped between a car and a house, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

“The man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital.”