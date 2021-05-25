6.7 C
Telford illegal puppy dealer fined and disqualified from dealing in animals

An illegal puppy dealer from Admaston has been fined and disqualified from dealing in animals for 12 months following an investigation into the unlicensed sale of puppies in the Telford area.

Sophie Massey, aged 23, attended Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday having been charged with offences under the Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018.

The proceedings were brought by Animal Protection Services, a registered charity that investigates and prosecutes organised animal cruelty.

The prosecution follows intelligence-led investigations into the unlicensed sale of puppies in the Telford area.

The court heard how several breeds of puppies were advertised including Jack Russell’s, Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Pugs, and Labradors.

Ms Massey pleaded guilty and was fined £200. She was disqualified from dealing in animals for 12 months. She was ordered to pay a £200 contribution to the costs of the prosecution.

A spokesperson on behalf of Animal Protection Services said: “Trading of puppies without a licence is not acceptable. The undermining of the statutory licensing regime is a risk to animal welfare and consumer protection.

“The illegal puppy trade has become a low risk, high reward trade and we are determined to ensure that opportunists and organised criminals are brought before the courts to face justice”, the spokesperson added.

