Monday, May 24, 2021

Three men charged following burglaries in Shrewsbury town centre

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested and charged three men in Shrewsbury following a number of recent burglaries at premises in the town centre.

Sam Clubb, 33 of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three offences of burglary in Shrewsbury town centre which took place on 25 March, 14 April and 20 May.

Robert Ligus, 41 of Shrewsbury, has also been charged with burglary following an incident in Shrewsbury town centre on 11 May.

Ian Bevan, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with a burglary which occurred on 29 March as well as five offences of theft in March and one assault.

Detective Inspector John Weaver said: “We take burglary and theft offences extremely seriously and understand the impact this can have on the community and the local businesses.”

