Financial boost for Telford & Wrekin Council’s mission to tackle homelessness

Telford & Wrekin Council is to invest more than half a million pounds as part of its mission to make sure there is no return to rough sleeping in the borough.

The funding of £508,929 will allow the council working with its charity partners, Maninplace, Kip@Maninplace and STAY Telford to continue to provide support for those most vulnerable facing rough sleeping.

A multi-agency Rough Sleeper task force set up in March 2020 meets daily to monitor and support those presenting as rough sleeping and offering emergency accommodation along with support.

- Advertisement -

The funding will help the council ensure “Everyone in” continues and those who were rough sleeping within the Borough are provided with an offer of accommodation and, importantly, the support to help them to move on into their own home.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing said:

“This latest funding award recognises the great work the council and its partners have done in tackling and eradicating this issue.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have helped more than 350 clients preventing them from sleeping rough“

“Every day we meet and discuss individual homelessness cases with our partners in our ‘Rough Sleeper Taskforce’ and put together an individual package of support for each person, drawing on all the services and expertise that this additional funding will allow us to continue to do.

“Together with our partners Maninplace, Kip@Maninplace, STAY Telford, YMCA, West Mercia Police, and Public Health we are committed to ensuring there is no return to rough sleeping in Telford and Wrekin.”

The sum of £508,929 is coming from the government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative and will help sustain the in-depth work carried out in Telford and Wrekin up to 31 March 2022.