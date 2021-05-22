Firefighters tackle bungalow fire in Telford

A fire severely damaged a bungalow in Telford early this morning.
Firefighters from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington attended the fire on Beveley Road in Oakengates at just after 4am.
The fire involved a domestic single-storey wooden construction bungalow which was fully involved in the fire.
Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.
A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke logging.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports all persons were accounted for.