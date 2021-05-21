8.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 22, 2021

Woman dies following collision on A458 at Churncote

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision on the A458 at Churncote near Shrewsbury this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Photo: MAA Charity
The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire and the Welsh Air Ambulance from Welshpool were called to the scene of the collision on the Welshpool Road at around 11.50am.

Police say that two vehicles travelling towards Shrewsbury collided, and in turn were involved in another collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. As a result of that impact, one of the cars in the initial collision struck a parked vehicle with a trailer.

The driver of the car that struck the parked vehicles suffered significant injuries and despite the very best efforts of paramedics, sadly died.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered three patients, one of whom, a woman, had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support at the scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were both assessed and discharged at the scene.”

An investigation is ongoing and the road remains closed. Police are appealing for any information or dash-cam footage. You can contact them online via 101 quoting incident number 272i of 21 May 2021.

Following collision investigation work the road reopened at around 9pm.

