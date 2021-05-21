11 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 21, 2021

Police name two people found dead at property in Pant

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have named two people who were found dead at a property in the village of Pant last month.

A 72-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were found in their home in Ferndale on 21 April.

They have been formerly identified as Margaret Owen and Andrew Owen.

An inquest has been opened into the death of Andrew Owen while the death of Margaret Owen is currently unexplained and the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Steve Lloyd said: “Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time.

“However the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and we will continue with our enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances.”

