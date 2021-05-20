11.9 C
Treasure stolen from Ludlow home found buried in Worcestershire field

By Shropshire Live

Roman and Viking jewellery, ancient Egyptian relics, medieval and Bronze Age pieces have been found buried in a field near Malvern four years after being stolen from a home in Ludlow.

The stolen items found buried within a field in Polfields Coppice, Doddenham earlier this month. Photo: West Mercia Police
The items had been taken from a property in Ludlow in March 2017 and were found earlier this month in a field in Polfields Coppice, Doddenham near Malvern.

The items had rested there, beneath the earth, for four years, before a man on his inaugural day with his metal detector discovered the exciting find within the dirt and reported it to the landowner and the coroner’s office.

Now, after an investigation that determined who the owner is, the items worth in excess of £5,500 have been reunited with their rightful owners.  

Amateur metal detectorist, Charles Cartwright, said: “I have so many questions in relation to these items and can’t wait to speak to the owner. I can’t believe this is my first time out with the metal detector to find such an amazing find is just incredible.

Charles recognised some items may be Roman and from the iron- age and notified the coroner.  

The treasure has now been reunited with its grateful owner, who said:  “I really don’t know what to say. I am so pleased to get these items back, we had resided ourselves that we wouldn’t get them back as they had been gone that long, you just don’t even think about them being returned anymore.”

DC Tom Court, of West Mercia Police, said: “The metal detecting community have helped to reunite the rightful owners with the Roman and Viking jewellery and other treasure items. We will continue to investigate who took these items and buried them. We are exceptionally pleased to be able to return the items to the rightful owner and once again thank Charles for finding and reporting them promptly.

The amateur metal detectorist, Charles Cartwright, added:  “You always hear stories like this, but you never get to be a part of one. So, it is exciting to be part of such a happy conclusion.”

