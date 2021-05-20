Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested three people for suspected drug offences in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury.
At around 11am on Tuesday 18 May officers from the Local Policing Priorities Team spotted what they believed to be a drug deal taking place in a car park near Harlescott crossroads.
Officers approached three people and one man left the scene in the direction of Battlefield Road. With the support of the Local Organised Crime Team, a 40-year-old man from Liverpool was stopped and arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
A 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Shrewsbury, were arrested on suspicion for possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.
They have both also been released under investigation while the investigation continues