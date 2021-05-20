11.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 20, 2021

Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Shrewsbury

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested three people for suspected drug offences in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury.

Class A and class B drugs were found in possession of those arrested. Photo: West Mercia Police
At around 11am on Tuesday 18 May officers from the Local Policing Priorities Team spotted what they believed to be a drug deal taking place in a car park near Harlescott crossroads.

Officers approached three people and one man left the scene in the direction of Battlefield Road. With the support of the Local Organised Crime Team, a 40-year-old man from Liverpool was stopped and arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Shrewsbury, were arrested on suspicion for possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have both also been released under investigation while the investigation continues

