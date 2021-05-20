Shropshire Council’s new Cabinet confirmed

Shropshire Council has today confirmed the names and responsibilities of the councillors who will sit on the council’s Cabinet following a full Council meeting at Theatre Severn.

Shropshire Council’s new Cabinet. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Cabinet is the part of the Council which is responsible for most day-to-day decisions.

Councillor Lezley Picton was elected as the new Leader.

Lezley said: “I am deeply honoured, humbled and thrilled to this morning have been elected as the new Leader of Shropshire Council.

“I am very much about listening to those who we serve and have a stake in all we do, whether this is our residents, our businesses, our communities and partners and our staff.

“There is much to do and, together with my Cabinet, we will be working very hard to continue promoting a healthy population and building a healthy economy for Shropshire.

“And truly, there’s never been a better time to start afresh as Lockdown eases and we look forward to what I expect to be a long recovery from the pandemic. There are many challenges ahead, but most importantly more opportunities that together we must harness.

“My mantra is to be a Leader who listens. It’s also very important to get the basics of what we do right, because this is what many people expect from us.”

Full Cabinet

The following councillors were formally appointed to their new posts on Cabinet. Three deputy Cabinet members were also appointed.

Lezley Picton: Leader and Cabinet member for improvement

Steve Charmley: Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, highways and built housing.

Deputy Cabinet member: Richard Marshall

Gwilym Butler: Cabinet member for resources.

Deputy Cabinet member: Jeff Anderson

Dean Carroll: Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets – including population health and integration

Rob Gittins: Cabinet member for digital, technology, data and insight

Kirstie Hurst-Knight: Cabinet member for children and education

Deputy Cabinet member: Nick Bardsley

Cecilia Motley: Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport

Ian Nellins: Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy

Ed Potter: Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning