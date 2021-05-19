Telford man sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex offences

A 27-year-old Telford man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex offences.

Timothy Schofield was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: West Mercia Police

Timothy Schofield was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday after he was found guilty following a trial.

The sentence relates to five counts of child sexual offences including grooming and inciting a child of under 13 to send indecent images or have sexual intercourse.

Detective Sergeant Laura Breeze said: “I am extremely pleased to see this dangerous man taken off the streets and serve several years in prison.

“The sentence reflects how serious his offences are in the way he groomed his victim over a significant amount of time.

“I hope this outcome will give the family closure and serve as a clear warning to anyone who attempts to sexually exploit children that we will work tirelessly to bring them before the courts.

“Tackling child sexual exploitation is a force priority and we will continue to target those committing these offences.”