Oswestry awarded share of £6m fund for cultural programmes

Oswestry is to receive £90,000 to benefit cultural activity as part of the Heritage Action Zone scheme.

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

The town is one of over 60 High Street Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ) to receive substantial grants totalling £6 million for local arts organisations to create and deliver community-led cultural activities on their high streets over the next three years.

The scheme is led by Historic England, in partnership with Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Cultural Programme aims to make our high streets more attractive, engaging and vibrant places for people to live, work and spend time.

In Oswestry, the programme will seek to involve the town’s heritage assets to support the wellbeing of individuals and the local community and to tell new stories. It will build on established activities and add an exciting array of fresh activities that reflect the special identity as a unique border town.

Graham Mitchell, Chair of the Cultural Consortium, said:

“This award is fantastic news. We will use it to develop ways of sharing the heritage of our wonderful community, with locals and visitors, through involvement and engagement.

“It has also become a focus, bringing together a group of diverse cultural and heritage organisations and interested individuals with the common aim of celebrating Oswestry.”

Eilis Scott, acting Regional Director Historic England Midlands, said:

“The high street cultural programme is a step change in the way we think about bringing high streets back from the brink in the Midlands. As we start to see these important historic spaces become regenerated through building work, it is the community-led cultural work that helps people to enjoy their high street again and also have a say in what the future of their high street might be.”

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage MP said:

“High streets are often the heart of our communities and should be places we all want to engage with and enjoy. These grants will help transform high streets into thriving cultural hubs, encouraging us to embrace all the joys our town centres have to offer.”

The funding builds on the success of a series of pilot cultural projects that have run since last August across the High Streets Heritage Action Zones – from creative writing workshops in Wednesbury, to a series of architectural sculptures popping up on Grantham high street. They have not only helped high streets offer cultural activity during lockdown, but also test what local people would like to see happening on their high streets.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“Our high streets are invaluable community hubs that bring people together. We are excited that our £3 million of National Lottery funding will kickstart creative activities that will capture the heritage and spirit of our ever-changing high streets, as they recover from the COVID-19 crisis.”