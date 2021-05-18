Dunne welcomes bathing water pilot at River Teme

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed a pilot scheme to deliver bathing-quality water in the River Teme at Ludlow, as part of a substantial package of measures announced by water companies to deliver a green recovery.

Philip Dunne at the River Teme in Ludlow

The River Teme was one of two large scale pilot projects announced by Severn Trent Water to introduce bathing quality water, alongside the River Leam in Warwickshire.

These pilots will be delivered through £78m of funding, and will focus on:

- Advertisement -

– Significantly reducing the frequency and impact of discharges from 25 storm overflows and wastewater treatment works’ storm tanks;

– Installing ozone disinfection processes at three wastewater treatment works;

– Deliver river water quality monitoring at both trial locations and a water quality app for the public to help make decisions about river use.

– Farmer engagement to provide advice.

Severn Trent have additionally announced £7m for water treatment improvement works at Hampton Loade, along the River Severn near Bridgnorth.

Mr Dunne, who has been a strong campaigner on the need to address sewage pollution in rivers caused by storm overflows, said:

“I am delighted that the River Teme at Ludlow has been selected by Severn Trent to be one of the first two sites for a largescale pilot project, helping to deliver bathing quality water.

“I met members of the senior management team last summer in Ludlow, visiting the sewage treatment works as part of research into measures to end sewage pollution of our rivers. So I am very pleased that this plant will receive new investment to reduce storm overflow discharges into the River Teme.

“We also discussed options for considering the River Teme as a pilot for securing bathing water quality around Ludlow. So I was delighted that Severn Trent proposed such a scheme for the Teme in its bid to Ofwat for Green Recovery Challenge funding, and now that Ofwat has approved much of this proposal for significant capital investment in Severn Trent water treatment facilities in the catchment. While details need to be set out clearly, this is a very positive start and I look forward to working with the company in bringing together other interested parties and land managers in the catchment to begin to engage in delivering bathing water quality on the River Teme.

“These proposals include tackling pollution arising from storm overflows, which was at the heart of my Private Members Bill to end sewage pollution. So I am hopeful that these £78m pilots will show not only an improvement in water quality for wild swimming, which is becoming increasingly popular, but also wider ecological benefit to the Teme.”

Severn Trent’s plans form part of £850 million of new, green investment projects from water companies, which have now been approved by Ofwat. A further £1.9 billion of future planned environmental projects will be brought forward to contribute to a green recovery.