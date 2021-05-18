Driver dies following collision near Ludlow

A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree near Ludlow on Saturday.

Police say the collision happened at around 9pm on the on the A4113 at Bromfield.

The vehicle was travelling towards Ludlow when it left the carriageway and mounted the verge where it collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC O’Connor on 101 quoting reference 00739 of 15 May.