12.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Ironbridge hotel prepares to reopen its doors after £20,000 investment programme

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire hotel is preparing to welcome back guests from today following a £20,000 investment programme and the easing of Covid restrictions.

Team members at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge
Team members at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

The Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge has already fielded a high volume of enquiries from people wanting to book functions and accommodation as the popular venue comes out of a third lockdown.

Visitors will see some changes following the investment programme across the hotel and the hotel’s sales and marketing manager Lisa Snape, who has worked at the hotel for 28 years, said staff could not wait to throw the doors open again on the road back to normality.

“It’s been a long time coming and has been a very difficult year for all those in the hospitality industry but there is a way forward now and we are really looking forward to welcoming back visitors – it promises to be a great year at The Valley,” she said.

“We have been holding our breath for a while now, hoping the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown would continue with hospitality earmarked to open on May 17th, so you can imagine how relieved and delighted we all were when the Prime Minister confirmed this on Monday.

“We have been able to carry out some important work during our enforced closure which will benefit visitors. It includes the revamped Severn Suite which was used a couple of times for weddings in October before we had to close the doors for a second lockdown so very few have had the chance to see it, never mind use it!

“I am sure guests will welcome our improvements and they can rest assured that our commitment to them and the service we provide will continue to be of the very highest standard.

“The Valley has a great reputation for hosting parties, weddings and other functions and is a popular location as a base for people wishing to explore the beautiful Shropshire scenery while enjoying the best food and drink local to the area.

“We have taken many calls since the lifting of restrictions was announced on Monday – from new and regular customers, while bookings for weddings and other events have really started to take off again. It looks like people are as keen as we are to see us getting back to normal.

“It’s looking like being a busy wedding season through the rest of the year and people are already booking for next year and 2023, which is great news! It really does feel like the Covid cloud is beginning to lift and we can get back to doing what we do best in providing the best visitor experience for our guests.”

