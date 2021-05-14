9.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Two left trapped after car and van collide on A5 between Shotatton and Weirbrook

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

The A5 between Shotatton and Weirbrook was closed for a time this afternoon following a collision involving a car and a van.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Two people were left trapped following the collision, which left three people requiring hospital treatment.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A5 and Gamesters Lane at 2.08pm.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a total of three patients.

“A woman, who was the passenger in the van, had to be cut free by colleagues from the fire service. She was treated by ambulance crews for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the van, a man, managed to get himself out of the vehicle and was treated for potentially serious injuries.

“A second man, who was the driver of the car, also had to be cut free by the fire service. He was also treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

“All three patients were then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. The Welsh Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances and an operations officer.

The road has since reopened.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP