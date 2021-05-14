Two left trapped after car and van collide on A5 between Shotatton and Weirbrook

The A5 between Shotatton and Weirbrook was closed for a time this afternoon following a collision involving a car and a van.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Two people were left trapped following the collision, which left three people requiring hospital treatment.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A5 and Gamesters Lane at 2.08pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a total of three patients.

“A woman, who was the passenger in the van, had to be cut free by colleagues from the fire service. She was treated by ambulance crews for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the van, a man, managed to get himself out of the vehicle and was treated for potentially serious injuries.

“A second man, who was the driver of the car, also had to be cut free by the fire service. He was also treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

“All three patients were then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. The Welsh Air Ambulance was also in attendance.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances and an operations officer.

The road has since reopened.