Man sentenced for historic child sex offences in Shropshire

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for historic child sexual offences in Shropshire.

Richard Groome, aged 80, of Oxford Terrace in Bath, was sentenced on Thursday 13 May at Shrewsbury Crown Court for one count of buggery of a boy under 16 and four counts of indecent assault of a boy aged 14. He was found guilty on Friday 30 April following a trial.

The offences took place during the 80s when Groome was the owner of a residential school in Shropshire, which has since been closed, where he also worked as Head of Care.

Shropshire Superintendent Stuart Bill said: “I would like to commend the bravery of the victim and their loved ones during the trial which will have undoubtedly been difficult and traumatic for them. Hopefully this result will help to provide them some closure.

“Groome was in a position of trust which he abused when committing these horrific offences and this is reflected in the sentence he has received.

“I hope this serves as a stark message that no matter when an offence took place we will continue to pursue those responsible and bring them before the courts.”