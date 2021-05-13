9.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 14, 2021

Man airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped in machinery at Ellesmere sawmill

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped in machinery at a sawmill in Ellesmere.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were called to ETC Sawmills Ltd on Caegoody Lane on Wednesday morning.

The man was released from machinery by firefighters who attended from Ellesmere and Wellington before being handed to the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Jordan Eggington from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived to find one patient, a man. He was treated at the scene for serious injuries, before being flown to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”

ETC Sawmills is one of the largest independent sawmills in the UK, supplying high performance, specialist fencing timbers for domestic, agricultural and municipal markets. 

