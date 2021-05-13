9.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 14, 2021

Five rescued by firefighters following fire at Telford nursing and residential care home

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Five people were rescued by firefighters following a fire at a nursing and residential care home in Telford yesterday evening.

Fire crews were called to The Villa Nursing and Residential Care Home on Park Avenue in Madeley at just after 7pm last night.

Two of the five persons rescued were taken to hospital.

The fire located in a bedroom was extinguished by firefighters using two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus sets.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

