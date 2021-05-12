Ironbridge Power Station site plans to be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council planning committee

A cross-boundary outline planning application for the redevelopment of the Ironbridge Power Station is set to be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Planning Committee next week.

The Ironbridge Power Station site before demolition

The plans, which will be put forward to a special committee on 18 May, set out the proposed development including 1,000 homes, a retirement village, local centre including a new primary school and retail facilities, community, employment and leisure facilities on the 350-acre brownfield site.

Consideration of the plans comes after a challenge to Shropshire Council on the application process and the need for Telford & Wrekin Council to fully consider the impact of the proposals on their residents.

Planning officers have recommended that the application is approved and if the planning committee support this, the application will then go on to Shropshire Council’s planning committee who, if they also approve it, will issue the consent on behalf of both authorities.

Councillor David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure said: “Whilst the vast majority of the development itself falls outside of Telford & Wrekin, our planning committee will be carefully considering the impact of it on our residents and businesses to ensure that the redevelopment is sustainable, protects the World Heritage Site and the wider area.

I am pleased to see that the recommendations include a series of conditions and significant investment in local roads that will ensure traffic flow is well managed and directed away from Ironbridge to the major highway routes.

It is being proposed that around £2.4m is invested in the local road system and across the wider network, so that any additional traffic coming from the site will have a minimal impact on our residents.

Measures are also being proposed to ensure there are enough primary and secondary school places for new families who could be living in the area.

Other measures have been recommended to ensure that flooding and environmental matters are dealt with sensitively and that we gain natural habitat and hedgerows for local wildlife.”

Planning committee papers can be found on Telford & Wrekin Council’s website.