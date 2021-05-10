John Campion re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia

John Campion has been re-elected for a second term as Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia following Thursday’s election.

John Campion – West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia with results announced today.

John Campion has been re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia.

Following the result, which was announced at Shrewsbury Sports Village, Mr Campion said:



“I am incredibly proud and humbled to have the majority support of the communities of West Mercia in the first round. My promise is a simple one, to work hard to ensure our communities are safe and feel safe. I will back the police with the right resources to ensure they deliver on the things that matter most to the communities of West Mercia, and I will hold them account to make sure that this happens.

“I am impatient to deliver on my priorities and there is lots to be done, so there is no doubt that I’m a man in a hurry to do what’s best for those who live and work in West Mercia.”

Mr Campion won with a total of 179,411 votes. A total of 33.8% of people turned out to vote.

Results

Candidate Party Total Votes John Campion Conservative 179,411 Margaret Rowley Liberal Democrats 50,699 Kuldip Sahota Labour 77,664 Peter Jewell Reform UK 16,519 Total votes: 324,293

Number of issues to address

Despite being re-elected, Mr Campion will have a number of issues to address – including producing a new Police and Crime Plan, which will set out strategic aims and priorities for his term in office over the next three years.

Mr Campion served a term as the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner from 2016 to 2021 after being elected in 2016. Prior to this he was the leader of the Wyre Forest District Council, as well as being a Councillor for Worcestershire County Council and holding a number of positions within the Council.

The PCC role includes holding the Chief Constable to account, providing a strong voice for the public, commissioning services for victims of crime, ensuring local priorities are joined up between partners, and determining the budget and precept. The PCC controls an annual budget of over £200m, and has overall ownership of many police assets – including estates.