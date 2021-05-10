Electronic health records system extended to Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Patient records in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will soon be available electronically for health and social care practitioners to view.

The records will be ready to go live this summer and means a doctor in a hospital, or a paramedic who attends a 999 call will be able to access the same crucial information as a GP when they need it. In some situations, knowing details of any allergies, medications or long-term conditions could potentially save lives.

Andrew Roberts, Clinical Lead for the integrated care record said:

- Advertisement -

“The electronic integrated care records system allows healthcare professionals to view information which is held by different health and care services. It means we will be able to improve quality and outcomes for those being treated and cared for across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“Many regions across England have already moved to this record sharing-system, or are in process in doing so, including Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.”

Currently, local health and care services hold separate pieces of information about patients – which isn’t easily accessible between different organisations.

With the new system, health practitioners will have access to up-to-date records for their citizens’ medical and care needs, making care safer and reducing duplication. It will prevent patients being asked for information repeatedly and ensure that their care preferences are shared and understood by all those caring for them.

Andrew Roberts said: “In an emergency, it is important that the clinician knows as much about you as possible to make the right decisions about how to treat you.

“Patients are often frustrated when they have to repeatedly give the same information to people from different parts of the NHS and social care. There can also be delays caused by records not being easily accessible. This new system will help put an end to that.”

To explain the new system to local people, we are launching a ‘Fair Processing’ campaign on 10 May 2021 which will run for 12 weeks. It will promote the benefits of integrated care records, and also explain how people can opt out if they wish to.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS is working in partnership with local NHS organisations, local authorities and system suppliers to develop the electronic integrated care records system, which will be rolled out across the local area from summer 2021.

However, if you have concerns or want to know more information you can email onehealthandcare@nhs.net