Work continues to extinguish fire at former recycling facility in Telford

Work has taken place to remove a side section of the Greenway Polymers building in Telford as firefighters continue to work at the site of the fire which broke out almost two weeks ago.
The fire involving bales of waste plastic and machinery broke out at the Greenway Polymers site on Rock Road between Ketley and Overdale just after midday on Monday 26 April.
On Saturday demolition crews cleared waste to expose the side of the building which was removed.
It will allow firefighters to gain better access to waste that continues to smoulder throughout the site and the construction of a dam to process the waste to safely extinguish the fire.
Local residents are being urged to keep doors and windows closed following an increase in smoke and steam as part of the ongoing work at the site. Air quality monitoring is taking place.
The multi-agency operation involves Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Telford & Wrekin Council, Public Health England, Severn Trent and the Environment Agency.