Two people were rescued by firefighters following a fire at a property in Whitchurch early on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to Neufchatel Court at just around 4.55am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties were rescued by fire crews using breathing apparatus and a short extension ladder.

The small fire involved a ground floor fireplace.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch.