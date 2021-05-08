Local Elections 2021: Results of Shropshire Council elections

Votes for Thursday’s Shropshire Council elections are being counted with a number of wards being declared on Friday night.
All results will be announced on Saturday as counting continues at Shrewsbury Sports Village.
At 4.16pm on Saturday, Conservatives lead with 29, Labour 9, Liberal Democrats 7, Greens are on 2 and Independent 2.
The turn out for the Shropshire Council election is 38.5 per cent.
Results
Elected candidates are in coloured bold text:
Tables not competed mean the full count has not yet been returned.
A
|Abbey
|Party
|Votes
|Ian Burgess
|Conservative
|482
|Mary Davies
|Liberal Democrats
|636
|Martyn Harris
|Labour
|386
|Helen Campbell
|Green
|133
|Total votes: 1637
|Albrighton
|Party
|Votes
|Nigel Lumby
|Conservative
|Uncontested
|Alveley & Claverley
|Party
|Votes
|Elliott Lynch
|Conservative
|859
|Vanessa Voysey
|Liberal Democrats
|275
|Kim Fitzwarine-Smith
|Green
|105
|Total votes: 1239
|Bagley
|Party
|Votes
|Garry Burchett
|Conservative
|419
|Ben Jephcott
|Liberal Democrats
|401
|Paul Hollington
|Labour
|372
|Peter Day
|Independent
|262
|Total votes: 1454
|Battlefield
|Party
|Votes
|Dean Carroll
|Conservative
|574
|Helen Tedcastle
|Liberal Democrats
|78
|Frankie Rickford
|Labour
|299
|Total votes: 951
|Bayston Hill, Column & Sutton (3 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Louis Katz
|Conservative
|1269
|Jan Childs
|Conservative
|1439
|Simon Orr
|Conservative
|1246
|Ivana Novotna
|Liberal Democrats
|187
|Rob Lea
|Liberal Democrats
|164
|Will Coles
|Liberal Democrats
|415
|John Edward Clarke
|Labour
|2160
|Tony Parsons
|Labour
|1712
|Rosemary Dartnall
|Labour
|1724
|Diane Monether
|Green
|329
|Emma Bullard
|Green
|613
|Liz Evans
|Green
|409
|Total votes: 11667
|Belle Vue
|Party
|Votes
|Saiful Chowdhury
|Conservative
|307
|Byron Grainger-Jones
|Liberal Democrats
|79
|Kate Halliday
|Labour
|995
|Sara Mai
|Green
|148
|Total votes: 1529
|Bishop’s Castle
|Party
|Votes
|David Turner
|Conservative
|198
|Ruth Houghton
|Liberal Democrats
|1087
|Linda Senior
|Green
|105
|Total votes: 1390
|Bowbrook
|Party
|Votes
|Arlinda Ballcaj
|Conservative
|322
|Alex Wagner
|Liberal Democrats
|1001
|Shay Corrigan
|Labour
|238
|Joe Dyas
|Reform UK
|48
|Total votes: 1609
|Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts (2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Christian Lea
|Conservative
|847
|Kirstie Hurst-Knight
|Conservative
|892
|George Edwards
|Liberal Democrats
|153
|Nicky Cooper
|Liberal Democrats
|238
|Arlie Chetter
|Labour
|608
|Alexa Buffey
|Labour
|415
|Simon Greaves
|Green
|129
|Stephen Robbins
|Independent
|295
|Total votes: 3577
|Bridgnorth West & Tasley (2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Les Winwood
|Conservative
|920
|Jonathan Holland
|Conservative
|711
|Richard Stilwell
|Liberal Democrats
|282
|David Cooper
|Liberal Democrats
|336
|Julia Buckley
|Labour
|1321
|Rachel Connolly
|Labour
|669
|Bob Cunning
|Green
|60
|Susie Cunning
|Green
|70
|Total votes: 4369
|Broseley
|Party
|Votes
|Simon C Harris
|Conservative
|623
|Caroline Bagnall
|Labour
|882
|Clare Nash
|Green
|83
|Total votes: 1588
|Brown Clee
|Party
|Votes
|Robert Tindall
|Conservative
|742
|Richard Fox
|Liberal Democrats
|148
|Lucy Aphramor
|Green
|104
|Linda Jackson
|Independent
|299
|Total votes: 1293
|Burnell
|Party
|Votes
|Dan Morris
|Conservative
|Kate King
|Liberal Democrats
|Phil Norton
|Labour
C
|Castlefields & Ditherington
|Party
|Votes
|David Roberts
|Conservative
|190
|Matthew Clark
|Liberal Democrats
|35
|Alan Mosley
|Labour
|717
|Peter Gilbert
|Green
|97
|Peter Moore
|Reform UK
|49
|Total votes: 1088
|Cheswardine
|Party
|Votes
|Rob Gittins
|Conservative
|725
|Tim Beckett
|Independent
|318
|Total votes: 1043
|Chirbury & Worthen
|Party
|Votes
|Anthony Bevington
|Conservative
|Heather Kidd
|Liberal Democrats
|Church Stretton & Craven Arms (2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|David Evans
|Conservative
|1363
|Hilary Luff
|Conservative
|1175
|Mark Morris
|Liberal Democrats
|983
|Alan Jolley
|Liberal Democrats
|909
|Hilary Wendt
|Green
|482
|Steve Hale
|Green
|541
|Total votes: 5453
|Clee
|Party
|Votes
|Anita Rose
|Conservative
|Richard Huffer
|Liberal Democrats
|David Thomlinson
|Green
|Cleobury Mortimer
|Party
|Votes
|Gwilym Butler
|Conservative
|1374
|Simon R Harris
|Conservative
|1007
|Zoe Griffin
|Liberal Democrats
|436
|Andrew Sherrington
|Liberal Democrats
|141
|John Rogers
|Labour
|327
|Janet Humphreys
|Green
|260
|John Crowe
|Green
|209
|Total votes: 1374
|Clun
|Party
|Votes
|Jack Limond
|Conservative
|803
|Nigel Hartin
|Liberal Democrats
|985
|Total votes: 1788
|Copthorne
|Party
|Votes
|Peter Nutting
|Conservative
|Rob Wilson
|Liberal Democrats
|Ian Matthews
|Labour
|Corvedale
|Party
|Votes
|Cecilia Motley
|Conservative
|998
|Anne Dyer
|Green
|447
|Charles Shackerley-Bennett
|UKIP
|61
|Total votes: 1506
E
|Ellesmere Urban
|Party
|Votes
|Geoff Elner
|Conservative
|517
|Rod Keyes
|Liberal Democrats
|82
|Alison Devismes
|Labour
|400
|Total votes: 999
G
|Gobowen, Selattyn & Weston Rhyn (2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Robert Macey
|Conservative
|813
|Mark Jones
|Conservative
|791
|Clive Geary
|Liberal Democrats
|219
|Clare Geary
|Liberal Democrats
|346
|Craig Emery
|Labour
|634
|Total votes: 1990
H
|Harlescott
|Party
|Votes
|Jeff Anderson
|Conservative
|370
|Artur Fejfer
|Liberal Democrats
|39
|Elisabeth Roberts
|Labour
|347
|Matt Galliers
|Green
|78
|Total votes: 834
|Highley
|Party
|Votes
|Naomi Waterson
|Conservative
|Charlotte Round
|Labour
|Dave Tremellen
|Independent
|Hodnet
|Party
|Votes
|Paul Gill
|Conservative
|Sarah Marston
|Liberal Democrats
|Karen Calder
|Independent
L
|Llanymynech
|Party
|Votes
|Vince Hunt
|Conservative
|Dan Widdon
|Liberal Democrats
|John Jones
|Independent
|Longden
|Party
|Votes
|Owain Roberts
|Conservative
|Roger Evans
|Liberal Democrats
|Tom Doolan
|Labour
|Loton
|Party
|Votes
|Ed Potter
|Conservative
|1105
|Lisa Walton
|Liberal Democrats
|92
|Wynn Davies
|Labour
|172
|Michelle Sutton Jones
|Green
|104
|Total votes: 1473
|Ludlow East
|Party
|Votes
|James Durnall
|Conservative
|313
|Tracey Huffer
|Liberal Democrats
|505
|Colin Sheward
|Labour
|132
|Neil Taylor
|Green
|46
|Total votes: 950
|Ludlow North
|Party
|Votes
|Ian Scott Bell
|Conservative
|Andy Boddington
|Liberal Democrats
|Linda Hale
|Green
|Graeme Perks
|Independent
|Ludlow South
|Party
|Votes
|Josh Boughton
|Conservative
|377
|Viv Parry
|Liberal Democrats
|907
|Antony Lempert
|Green
|99
|Total votes: 1377
M
|Market Drayton East
|Party
|Votes
|Roy Aldcroft
|Conservative
|Warren Love
|Labour
|Geoff Chevins
|Independent
|Market Drayton West
(2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Mark Whittle
|Conservative
|659
|Ian Nellins
|Conservative
|751
|Rob Bentley
|Labour
|393
|David Minnery
|Independent
|701
|Alan Hughes
|Independent
|619
|Total votes: 3123
|Meole
|Party
|Votes
|Gwen Burgess
|Conservative
|Bernie Bentick
|Liberal Democrats
|Phil Adams
|Labour
|Chris Davenport
|Green
|Monkmoor
|Party
|Votes
|Patricia Burchett
|Conservative
|209
|Adam Fejfer
|Liberal Democrats
|370
|Pam Moseley
|Labour
|469
|Jeremy Brown
|Green Party
|34
|Total votes: 1082
|Much Wenlock
|Party
|Votes
|Dan Thomas
|Conservative
|Imogen Fawcett
|Liberal Democrats
|Mike Atherton
|Green
O
|Oswestry East (2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|John Price
|Conservative
|889
|Chris Schofield
|Conservative
|667
|Lee Bennett
|Liberal Democrats
|76
|Romer Hoseason
|Liberal Democrats
|70
|Graeme Currie
|Labour
|324
|Jay Moore
|Green
|501
|Olly Rose
|Green
|446
|Total votes: 2973
|Oswestry South
|Party
|Votes
|Paul Milner
|Conservative
|605
|Duncan Kerr
|Green
|760
|Total votes: 1365
|Oswestry West
|Party
|Votes
|Les Maguire
|Conservative
|Neil Sanderson
|Labour
|Mike Isherwood
|Green
P
|Porthill
|Party
|Votes
|William Rowland
|Conservative
|Graham Tate
|Liberal Democrats
|Anwen Davies
|Labour
|Julian Dean
|Green
|Prees
|Party
|Votes
|Paul Wynn
|Conservative
|991
|Julie Bushell
|Liberal Democrats
|305
|Total votes: 1296
Q
|Quarry & Coton Hill
|Party
|Votes
|Robin Hooper
|Conservative
|346
|Nat Green
|Liberal Democrats
|532
|Paul Forrest
|Labour
|288
|Huw Peach
|Green
|134
|Total votes: 1300
R
|Radbrook
|Party
|Votes
|Susan Coleman
|Conservative
|683
|Kevin Dovaston
|Labour
|278
|Julia Evans
|Green
|1032
|Total votes: 1993
|Rea Valley
|Party
|Votes
|Nick Hignett
|Conservative
|Nick Deane
|Liberal Democrats
|John Lewis
|Labour
|Catherine Girvan
|Green
|Ruyton & Baschurch
|Party
|Votes
|Nick Bardsley
|Conservative
|Robert Jones
|Liberal Democrats
|David Sharpe
|Labour
S
|Severn Valley
|Party
|Votes
|Claire Wild
|Conservative
|Erwin Van Der Stap
|Liberal Democrats
|Jim Healy
|Labour
|Shawbury
|Party
|Votes
|Simon Jones
|Conservative
|783
|Adrian Brown
|Liberal Democrats
|514
|Total votes: 1297
|Shifnal North
|Party
|Votes
|Louis Jenks
|Conservative
|Kevin Turley
|Independent
|Shifnal South & Cosford
|Party
|Votes
|Ed Bird
|Conservative
|Jan Coulson
|Labour
|John Moore
|Independent
|St Martin’s
|Party
|Votes
|Steve Davenport
|Conservative
|Natalie Rowley
|Labour
|St Oswald
|Party
|Votes
|Joyce Barrow
|Conservative
|Rosie Radford
|Green
|Sundorne
|Party
|Votes
|David Roberts
|Conservative
|164
|Vijay Naidu
|Liberal Democrats
|13
|Kevin Pardy
|Labour
|599
|Gareth Egarr
|Green
|44
|Total votes: 820
T
|Tern
|Party
|Votes
|Lezley Picton
|Conservative
|866
|Alan Herbert
|Labour
|326
|Jamie Russell
|Green
|151
|Mandie Lee
|Independent
|181
|Total votes: 1524
|The Meres
|Party
|Votes
|Brian Williams
|Conservative
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrats
U
|Underdale
|Party
|Votes
|David Morgan
|Conservative
|David Vasmer
|Liberal Democrats
|Eddie Uyan
|Labour
|Marina Churm
|Green
W
|Wem (2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Parker
|Conservative
|853
|Peter Broomhall
|Conservative
|933
|Geoff Soul
|Liberal Democrats
|894
|Edward Towers
|Independent
|1141
|Total votes: 3821
|Whitchurch North
(2 seats)
|Party
|Votes
|Tom Biggins
|Conservative
|847
|Peggy Mullock
|Conservative
|1129
|Nick Saxby
|Liberal Democrats
|795
|Ron Kelley
|Liberal Democrats
|413
|Andy Allen
|UKIP
|157
|Total votes: 3341
|Whitchurch South
|Party
|Votes
|Gerald Dakin
|Conservative
|Gregory Ebbs
|Liberal Democrats
|Whittington
|Party
|Votes
|Steve Charmley
|Conservative
|638
|David Walker
|Liberal Democrats
|604
|Total votes: 1242
|Worfield
|Party
|Votes
|Richard Marshall
|Conservative
|754
|Helen Howell
|Liberal Democrats
|147
|Jamie Wrench
|Green
|105
|Total votes: 1006