Local Elections 2021: Results of Shropshire Council elections

Votes for Thursday’s Shropshire Council elections are being counted with a number of wards being declared on Friday night.

All results will be announced on Saturday as counting continues at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

At 4.16pm on Saturday, Conservatives lead with 29, Labour 9, Liberal Democrats 7, Greens are on 2 and Independent 2.

The turn out for the Shropshire Council election is 38.5 per cent.

Results

Elected candidates are in coloured bold text:

Tables not competed mean the full count has not yet been returned.

A

Abbey Party Votes Ian Burgess Conservative 482 Mary Davies Liberal Democrats 636 Martyn Harris Labour 386 Helen Campbell Green 133 Total votes: 1637

Albrighton Party Votes Nigel Lumby Conservative Uncontested

Alveley & Claverley Party Votes Elliott Lynch Conservative 859 Vanessa Voysey Liberal Democrats 275 Kim Fitzwarine-Smith Green 105 Total votes: 1239

B

Bagley Party Votes Garry Burchett Conservative 419 Ben Jephcott Liberal Democrats 401 Paul Hollington Labour 372 Peter Day Independent 262 Total votes: 1454

Battlefield Party Votes Dean Carroll Conservative 574 Helen Tedcastle Liberal Democrats 78 Frankie Rickford Labour 299 Total votes: 951

Bayston Hill, Column & Sutton (3 seats) Party Votes Louis Katz Conservative 1269 Jan Childs Conservative 1439 Simon Orr Conservative 1246 Ivana Novotna Liberal Democrats 187 Rob Lea Liberal Democrats 164 Will Coles Liberal Democrats 415 John Edward Clarke Labour 2160 Tony Parsons Labour 1712 Rosemary Dartnall Labour 1724 Diane Monether Green 329 Emma Bullard Green 613 Liz Evans Green 409 Total votes: 11667



Belle Vue Party Votes Saiful Chowdhury Conservative 307 Byron Grainger-Jones Liberal Democrats 79 Kate Halliday Labour 995 Sara Mai Green 148 Total votes: 1529

Bishop’s Castle Party Votes David Turner Conservative 198 Ruth Houghton Liberal Democrats 1087 Linda Senior Green 105 Total votes: 1390

Bowbrook Party Votes Arlinda Ballcaj Conservative 322 Alex Wagner Liberal Democrats 1001 Shay Corrigan Labour 238 Joe Dyas Reform UK 48 Total votes: 1609

Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts (2 seats) Party Votes Christian Lea Conservative 847 Kirstie Hurst-Knight Conservative 892 George Edwards Liberal Democrats 153 Nicky Cooper Liberal Democrats 238 Arlie Chetter Labour 608 Alexa Buffey Labour 415 Simon Greaves Green 129 Stephen Robbins Independent 295 Total votes: 3577



Bridgnorth West & Tasley (2 seats) Party Votes Les Winwood Conservative 920 Jonathan Holland Conservative 711 Richard Stilwell Liberal Democrats 282 David Cooper Liberal Democrats 336 Julia Buckley Labour 1321 Rachel Connolly Labour 669 Bob Cunning Green 60 Susie Cunning Green 70 Total votes: 4369



Broseley Party Votes Simon C Harris Conservative 623 Caroline Bagnall Labour 882 Clare Nash Green 83 Total votes: 1588

Brown Clee Party Votes Robert Tindall Conservative 742 Richard Fox Liberal Democrats 148 Lucy Aphramor Green 104 Linda Jackson Independent 299 Total votes: 1293

Burnell Party Votes Dan Morris Conservative Kate King Liberal Democrats Phil Norton Labour

C

Castlefields & Ditherington Party Votes David Roberts Conservative 190 Matthew Clark Liberal Democrats 35 Alan Mosley Labour 717 Peter Gilbert Green 97 Peter Moore Reform UK 49 Total votes: 1088



Cheswardine Party Votes Rob Gittins Conservative 725 Tim Beckett Independent 318 Total votes: 1043

Chirbury & Worthen Party Votes Anthony Bevington Conservative Heather Kidd Liberal Democrats

Church Stretton & Craven Arms (2 seats) Party Votes David Evans Conservative 1363 Hilary Luff Conservative 1175 Mark Morris Liberal Democrats 983 Alan Jolley Liberal Democrats 909 Hilary Wendt Green 482 Steve Hale Green 541 Total votes: 5453

Clee Party Votes Anita Rose Conservative Richard Huffer Liberal Democrats David Thomlinson Green

Cleobury Mortimer Party Votes Gwilym Butler Conservative 1374 Simon R Harris Conservative 1007 Zoe Griffin Liberal Democrats 436 Andrew Sherrington Liberal Democrats 141 John Rogers Labour 327 Janet Humphreys Green 260 John Crowe Green 209 Total votes: 1374

Clun Party Votes Jack Limond Conservative 803 Nigel Hartin Liberal Democrats 985 Total votes: 1788

Copthorne Party Votes Peter Nutting Conservative Rob Wilson Liberal Democrats Ian Matthews Labour

Corvedale Party Votes Cecilia Motley Conservative 998 Anne Dyer Green 447 Charles Shackerley-Bennett UKIP 61 Total votes: 1506



E

Ellesmere Urban Party Votes Geoff Elner Conservative 517 Rod Keyes Liberal Democrats 82 Alison Devismes Labour 400 Total votes: 999

G

Gobowen, Selattyn & Weston Rhyn (2 seats) Party Votes Robert Macey Conservative 813 Mark Jones Conservative 791 Clive Geary Liberal Democrats 219 Clare Geary Liberal Democrats 346 Craig Emery Labour 634 Total votes: 1990

H

Harlescott Party Votes Jeff Anderson Conservative 370 Artur Fejfer Liberal Democrats 39 Elisabeth Roberts Labour 347 Matt Galliers Green 78 Total votes: 834

Highley Party Votes Naomi Waterson Conservative Charlotte Round Labour Dave Tremellen Independent

Hodnet Party Votes Paul Gill Conservative Sarah Marston Liberal Democrats Karen Calder Independent

L

Llanymynech Party Votes Vince Hunt Conservative Dan Widdon Liberal Democrats John Jones Independent

Longden Party Votes Owain Roberts Conservative Roger Evans Liberal Democrats Tom Doolan Labour

Loton Party Votes Ed Potter Conservative 1105 Lisa Walton Liberal Democrats 92 Wynn Davies Labour 172 Michelle Sutton Jones Green 104 Total votes: 1473

Ludlow East Party Votes James Durnall Conservative 313 Tracey Huffer Liberal Democrats 505 Colin Sheward Labour 132 Neil Taylor Green 46 Total votes: 950

Ludlow North Party Votes Ian Scott Bell Conservative Andy Boddington Liberal Democrats Linda Hale Green Graeme Perks Independent

Ludlow South Party Votes Josh Boughton Conservative 377 Viv Parry Liberal Democrats 907 Antony Lempert Green 99 Total votes: 1377

M

Market Drayton East Party Votes Roy Aldcroft Conservative Warren Love Labour Geoff Chevins Independent

Market Drayton West

(2 seats) Party Votes Mark Whittle Conservative 659 Ian Nellins Conservative 751 Rob Bentley Labour 393 David Minnery Independent 701 Alan Hughes Independent 619 Total votes: 3123

Meole Party Votes Gwen Burgess Conservative Bernie Bentick Liberal Democrats Phil Adams Labour Chris Davenport Green

Monkmoor Party Votes Patricia Burchett Conservative 209 Adam Fejfer Liberal Democrats 370 Pam Moseley Labour 469 Jeremy Brown Green Party 34 Total votes: 1082

Much Wenlock Party Votes Dan Thomas Conservative Imogen Fawcett Liberal Democrats Mike Atherton Green

O

Oswestry East (2 seats) Party Votes John Price Conservative 889 Chris Schofield Conservative 667 Lee Bennett Liberal Democrats 76 Romer Hoseason Liberal Democrats 70 Graeme Currie Labour 324 Jay Moore Green 501 Olly Rose Green 446 Total votes: 2973

Oswestry South Party Votes Paul Milner Conservative 605 Duncan Kerr Green 760 Total votes: 1365

Oswestry West Party Votes Les Maguire Conservative Neil Sanderson Labour Mike Isherwood Green

P

Porthill Party Votes William Rowland Conservative Graham Tate Liberal Democrats Anwen Davies Labour Julian Dean Green

Prees Party Votes Paul Wynn Conservative 991 Julie Bushell Liberal Democrats 305 Total votes: 1296



Q

Quarry & Coton Hill Party Votes Robin Hooper Conservative 346 Nat Green Liberal Democrats 532 Paul Forrest Labour 288 Huw Peach Green 134 Total votes: 1300

R

Radbrook Party Votes Susan Coleman Conservative 683 Kevin Dovaston Labour 278 Julia Evans Green 1032 Total votes: 1993



Rea Valley Party Votes Nick Hignett Conservative Nick Deane Liberal Democrats John Lewis Labour Catherine Girvan Green

Ruyton & Baschurch Party Votes Nick Bardsley Conservative Robert Jones Liberal Democrats David Sharpe Labour

S

Severn Valley Party Votes Claire Wild Conservative Erwin Van Der Stap Liberal Democrats Jim Healy Labour

Shawbury Party Votes Simon Jones Conservative 783 Adrian Brown Liberal Democrats 514 Total votes: 1297

Shifnal North Party Votes Louis Jenks Conservative Kevin Turley Independent

Shifnal South & Cosford Party Votes Ed Bird Conservative Jan Coulson Labour John Moore Independent

St Martin’s Party Votes Steve Davenport Conservative Natalie Rowley Labour

St Oswald Party Votes Joyce Barrow Conservative Rosie Radford Green

Sundorne Party Votes David Roberts Conservative 164 Vijay Naidu Liberal Democrats 13 Kevin Pardy Labour 599 Gareth Egarr Green 44 Total votes: 820

T

Tern Party Votes Lezley Picton Conservative 866 Alan Herbert Labour 326 Jamie Russell Green 151 Mandie Lee Independent 181 Total votes: 1524

The Meres Party Votes Brian Williams Conservative Helen Morgan Liberal Democrats

U

Underdale Party Votes David Morgan Conservative David Vasmer Liberal Democrats Eddie Uyan Labour Marina Churm Green

W

Wem (2 seats) Party Votes Chris Parker Conservative 853 Peter Broomhall Conservative 933 Geoff Soul Liberal Democrats 894 Edward Towers Independent 1141 Total votes: 3821

Whitchurch North

(2 seats) Party Votes Tom Biggins Conservative 847 Peggy Mullock Conservative 1129 Nick Saxby Liberal Democrats 795 Ron Kelley Liberal Democrats 413 Andy Allen UKIP 157 Total votes: 3341

Whitchurch South Party Votes Gerald Dakin Conservative Gregory Ebbs Liberal Democrats

Whittington Party Votes Steve Charmley Conservative 638 David Walker Liberal Democrats 604 Total votes: 1242