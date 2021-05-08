13.6 C
Local Elections 2021: Results of Shropshire Council elections

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Votes for Thursday’s Shropshire Council elections are being counted with a number of wards being declared on Friday night.

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

All results will be announced on Saturday as counting continues at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

At 4.16pm on Saturday, Conservatives lead with 29, Labour 9, Liberal Democrats 7, Greens are on 2 and Independent 2.

The turn out for the Shropshire Council election is 38.5 per cent.

Results

Elected candidates are in coloured bold text:

Tables not competed mean the full count has not yet been returned.

A

AbbeyPartyVotes
Ian BurgessConservative482
Mary DaviesLiberal Democrats636
Martyn HarrisLabour386
Helen CampbellGreen133
Total votes: 1637
AlbrightonPartyVotes
Nigel LumbyConservativeUncontested
Alveley & ClaverleyPartyVotes
Elliott LynchConservative859
Vanessa VoyseyLiberal Democrats275
Kim Fitzwarine-SmithGreen105
Total votes: 1239

B

BagleyPartyVotes
Garry BurchettConservative419
Ben JephcottLiberal Democrats401
Paul HollingtonLabour372
Peter DayIndependent262
Total votes: 1454
BattlefieldPartyVotes
Dean CarrollConservative574
Helen TedcastleLiberal Democrats78
Frankie RickfordLabour299
Total votes: 951
Bayston Hill, Column & Sutton (3 seats)PartyVotes
Louis KatzConservative1269
Jan ChildsConservative1439
Simon OrrConservative1246
Ivana NovotnaLiberal Democrats187
Rob LeaLiberal Democrats164
Will ColesLiberal Democrats415
John Edward ClarkeLabour2160
Tony ParsonsLabour1712
Rosemary DartnallLabour1724
Diane MonetherGreen329
Emma BullardGreen613
Liz EvansGreen409
Total votes: 11667

Belle VuePartyVotes
Saiful ChowdhuryConservative307
Byron Grainger-JonesLiberal Democrats79
Kate HallidayLabour995
Sara MaiGreen148
Total votes: 1529
Bishop’s CastlePartyVotes
David TurnerConservative198
Ruth HoughtonLiberal Democrats1087
Linda SeniorGreen105
Total votes: 1390
BowbrookPartyVotes
Arlinda BallcajConservative322
Alex WagnerLiberal Democrats1001
Shay CorriganLabour238
Joe DyasReform UK48
Total votes: 1609
Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts (2 seats)PartyVotes
Christian LeaConservative847
Kirstie Hurst-KnightConservative892
George EdwardsLiberal Democrats153
Nicky CooperLiberal Democrats238
Arlie ChetterLabour608
Alexa BuffeyLabour415
Simon GreavesGreen129
Stephen RobbinsIndependent295
Total votes: 3577

Bridgnorth West & Tasley (2 seats)PartyVotes
Les WinwoodConservative920
Jonathan HollandConservative711
Richard StilwellLiberal Democrats282
David CooperLiberal Democrats336
Julia BuckleyLabour1321
Rachel ConnollyLabour669
Bob CunningGreen60
Susie CunningGreen70
Total votes: 4369
BroseleyPartyVotes
Simon C HarrisConservative623
Caroline BagnallLabour882
Clare NashGreen83
Total votes: 1588
Brown CleePartyVotes
Robert TindallConservative742
Richard FoxLiberal Democrats148
Lucy AphramorGreen104
Linda JacksonIndependent299
Total votes: 1293
BurnellPartyVotes
Dan MorrisConservative
Kate KingLiberal Democrats
Phil NortonLabour

C

Castlefields & DitheringtonPartyVotes
David RobertsConservative190
Matthew ClarkLiberal Democrats35
Alan MosleyLabour717
Peter GilbertGreen97
Peter MooreReform UK49
Total votes: 1088

CheswardinePartyVotes
Rob GittinsConservative725
Tim BeckettIndependent318
Total votes: 1043
Chirbury & WorthenPartyVotes
Anthony BevingtonConservative
Heather KiddLiberal Democrats
Church Stretton & Craven Arms (2 seats)PartyVotes
David EvansConservative1363
Hilary LuffConservative1175
Mark MorrisLiberal Democrats983
Alan JolleyLiberal Democrats909
Hilary WendtGreen482
Steve HaleGreen541
Total votes: 5453
CleePartyVotes
Anita RoseConservative
Richard HufferLiberal Democrats
David ThomlinsonGreen
Cleobury MortimerPartyVotes
Gwilym ButlerConservative1374
Simon R HarrisConservative1007
Zoe GriffinLiberal Democrats436
Andrew SherringtonLiberal Democrats141
John RogersLabour327
Janet HumphreysGreen260
John CroweGreen209
Total votes: 1374
ClunPartyVotes
Jack LimondConservative803
Nigel HartinLiberal Democrats985
Total votes: 1788
CopthornePartyVotes
Peter NuttingConservative
Rob WilsonLiberal Democrats
Ian MatthewsLabour
CorvedalePartyVotes
Cecilia MotleyConservative998
Anne DyerGreen447
Charles Shackerley-BennettUKIP61
Total votes: 1506

E

Ellesmere UrbanPartyVotes
Geoff ElnerConservative517
Rod KeyesLiberal Democrats82
Alison DevismesLabour400
Total votes: 999

G

Gobowen, Selattyn & Weston Rhyn (2 seats)PartyVotes
Robert MaceyConservative813
Mark JonesConservative791
Clive GearyLiberal Democrats219
Clare GearyLiberal Democrats346
Craig EmeryLabour634
Total votes: 1990

H

HarlescottPartyVotes
Jeff AndersonConservative370
Artur FejferLiberal Democrats39
Elisabeth RobertsLabour347
Matt GalliersGreen78
Total votes: 834
HighleyPartyVotes
Naomi WatersonConservative
Charlotte RoundLabour
Dave TremellenIndependent
HodnetPartyVotes
Paul GillConservative
Sarah MarstonLiberal Democrats
Karen CalderIndependent

L

LlanymynechPartyVotes
Vince HuntConservative
Dan WiddonLiberal Democrats
John JonesIndependent
LongdenPartyVotes
Owain RobertsConservative
Roger EvansLiberal Democrats
Tom DoolanLabour
LotonPartyVotes
Ed PotterConservative1105
Lisa WaltonLiberal Democrats92
Wynn DaviesLabour172
Michelle Sutton JonesGreen104
Total votes: 1473
Ludlow EastPartyVotes
James DurnallConservative313
Tracey HufferLiberal Democrats505
Colin ShewardLabour132
Neil TaylorGreen46
Total votes: 950
Ludlow NorthPartyVotes
Ian Scott BellConservative
Andy BoddingtonLiberal Democrats
Linda HaleGreen
Graeme PerksIndependent
Ludlow SouthPartyVotes
Josh BoughtonConservative377
Viv ParryLiberal Democrats907
Antony LempertGreen99
Total votes: 1377

M

Market Drayton EastPartyVotes
Roy AldcroftConservative
Warren LoveLabour
Geoff ChevinsIndependent
Market Drayton West
(2 seats)		PartyVotes
Mark WhittleConservative659
Ian NellinsConservative751
Rob BentleyLabour393
David MinneryIndependent701
Alan HughesIndependent619
Total votes: 3123
MeolePartyVotes
Gwen BurgessConservative
Bernie BentickLiberal Democrats
Phil AdamsLabour
Chris DavenportGreen
MonkmoorPartyVotes
Patricia BurchettConservative209
Adam FejferLiberal Democrats370
Pam MoseleyLabour469
Jeremy BrownGreen Party34
Total votes: 1082
Much WenlockPartyVotes
Dan ThomasConservative
Imogen FawcettLiberal Democrats
Mike AthertonGreen

O

Oswestry East (2 seats)PartyVotes
John PriceConservative889
Chris SchofieldConservative667
Lee BennettLiberal Democrats76
Romer HoseasonLiberal Democrats70
Graeme CurrieLabour324
Jay MooreGreen501
Olly RoseGreen446
Total votes: 2973
Oswestry SouthPartyVotes
Paul MilnerConservative605
Duncan KerrGreen760
Total votes: 1365
Oswestry WestPartyVotes
Les MaguireConservative
Neil SandersonLabour
Mike IsherwoodGreen

P

PorthillPartyVotes
William RowlandConservative
Graham TateLiberal Democrats
Anwen DaviesLabour
Julian DeanGreen
PreesPartyVotes
Paul WynnConservative991
Julie BushellLiberal Democrats305
Total votes: 1296

Q

Quarry & Coton HillPartyVotes
Robin HooperConservative346
Nat GreenLiberal Democrats532
Paul ForrestLabour288
Huw PeachGreen134
Total votes: 1300

R

RadbrookPartyVotes
Susan ColemanConservative683
Kevin DovastonLabour278
Julia EvansGreen1032
Total votes: 1993

Rea ValleyPartyVotes
Nick HignettConservative
Nick DeaneLiberal Democrats
John LewisLabour
Catherine GirvanGreen
Ruyton & BaschurchPartyVotes
Nick BardsleyConservative
Robert JonesLiberal Democrats
David SharpeLabour

S

Severn ValleyPartyVotes
Claire WildConservative
Erwin Van Der StapLiberal Democrats
Jim HealyLabour
ShawburyPartyVotes
Simon JonesConservative783
Adrian BrownLiberal Democrats514
Total votes: 1297
Shifnal NorthPartyVotes
Louis JenksConservative
Kevin TurleyIndependent
Shifnal South & CosfordPartyVotes
Ed BirdConservative
Jan CoulsonLabour
John MooreIndependent
St Martin’sPartyVotes
Steve DavenportConservative
Natalie RowleyLabour
St OswaldPartyVotes
Joyce BarrowConservative
Rosie RadfordGreen
SundornePartyVotes
David RobertsConservative164
Vijay NaiduLiberal Democrats13
Kevin PardyLabour599
Gareth EgarrGreen44
Total votes: 820

T

TernPartyVotes
Lezley PictonConservative866
Alan HerbertLabour326
Jamie RussellGreen151
Mandie LeeIndependent181
Total votes: 1524
The MeresPartyVotes
Brian WilliamsConservative
Helen MorganLiberal Democrats

U

UnderdalePartyVotes
David MorganConservative
David VasmerLiberal Democrats
Eddie UyanLabour
Marina Churm Green

W

Wem (2 seats)PartyVotes
Chris ParkerConservative853
Peter BroomhallConservative933
Geoff SoulLiberal Democrats894
Edward TowersIndependent1141
Total votes: 3821
Whitchurch North
(2 seats)		PartyVotes
Tom BigginsConservative847
Peggy MullockConservative1129
Nick SaxbyLiberal Democrats795
Ron KelleyLiberal Democrats413
Andy AllenUKIP157
Total votes: 3341
Whitchurch SouthPartyVotes
Gerald DakinConservative
Gregory EbbsLiberal Democrats
WhittingtonPartyVotes
Steve CharmleyConservative638
David WalkerLiberal Democrats604
Total votes: 1242
WorfieldPartyVotes
Richard MarshallConservative754
Helen HowellLiberal Democrats147
Jamie WrenchGreen105
Total votes: 1006
