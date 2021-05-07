New Future Oswestry website launched ahead of engagement events

A brand new website has today been launched by the Future Oswestry Group highlighting the wide range of exciting projects happening in the town.

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

The new website gives residents and stakeholders detailed access to view plans, documents, and importantly – to have their say on the ideas emerging from the ongoing master planning work.

The website features sections highlighting the Oswestry Masterplan vision, the Mile End development, the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone, the Future Oswestry Group and other key infrastructure projects.

- Advertisement -

To coincide with the website launch, a seven-day public engagement event has also been organised at Oswestry Library so people can view the Oswestry Masterplan documents and have their say. Following the event, further engagement activities will be developed both online and face to face where appropriate.

The masterplan is an investable conceptual vision for Oswestry. This project is designed to drive aspirations and thinking about the future of the town and people can use both the new website and the library events to view documents and help shape the future vision. Your voice is important to shape the evolving vision for the town.

The library drop-in will be held between Thursday 20 May 2021 and Wednesday 26 May 2021.

Hayley Owen, Shropshire Council’s growth programme manager, said:

“We are delighted to have launched the new Future Oswestry website, which will give everybody interested the chance to view all the major projects which are happening in the town.

“It is a one-stop resource for people to view plans, get all the latest news and importantly send us their feedback and help us shape the future.

“That’s also why the masterplan library event is really important. The masterplan vision is at the engagement stage and we are planning on drawing on a wide range of studies and research as well as discussions, engagement and conversations with key partners and the public.

“The aim of the masterplan vision is to highlight areas of potential development, movement and access strategic thinking and public realm opportunities. Ongoing discussion will help shape the proposals and help inform us as to what should be priority areas.

“The library drop-in will be there for a whole week, so I would urge you to take your time and have a look at the information and leave your feedback.”