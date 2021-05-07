Local Elections 2021: Results of Telford and Wrekin Council by-elections

The results of two ward by-elections for seats on Telford & Wrekin Council have been declared.

Jay Gough a Conservative candidate took the Donnington ward, the seat became available following the death of Labour Councillor Elizabeth Clare.

In the Dawley and Aqueduct ward, Labour held the seat with Ian Preece receiving 1,310 votes.

Full Results

Donnington Party Votes Jay Gough Conservative 851 David Ellams Liberal Democrats 66 Sophie Thompson Labour 658

Dawley and Aqueduct Party Votes Kate Barnes Conservative 1192 Catherine Salter Liberal Democrats 72 Ian Preece Labour 1310