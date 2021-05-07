Local Elections 2021: Results of Telford and Wrekin Council by-elections

The results of two ward by-elections for seats on Telford & Wrekin Council have been declared.
Jay Gough a Conservative candidate took the Donnington ward, the seat became available following the death of Labour Councillor Elizabeth Clare.
In the Dawley and Aqueduct ward, Labour held the seat with Ian Preece receiving 1,310 votes.
Full Results
|Donnington
|Party
|Votes
|Jay Gough
|Conservative
|851
|David Ellams
|Liberal Democrats
|66
|Sophie Thompson
|Labour
|658
|Dawley and Aqueduct
|Party
|Votes
|Kate Barnes
|Conservative
|1192
|Catherine Salter
|Liberal Democrats
|72
|Ian Preece
|Labour
|1310