Friday, May 7, 2021

Local Elections 2021: Results of Telford and Wrekin Council by-elections

By Shropshire Live

The results of two ward by-elections for seats on Telford & Wrekin Council have been declared.

Jay Gough a Conservative candidate took the Donnington ward, the seat became available following the death of Labour Councillor Elizabeth Clare.

In the Dawley and Aqueduct ward, Labour held the seat with Ian Preece receiving 1,310 votes.

Full Results

DonningtonPartyVotes
Jay GoughConservative851
David EllamsLiberal Democrats66
Sophie ThompsonLabour658
Dawley and AqueductPartyVotes
Kate BarnesConservative1192
Catherine SalterLiberal Democrats72
Ian PreeceLabour1310
