Knives surrendered as part of week-long police operation

A national week of action to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime has seen 135 knives surrendered across Shropshire.

Last week, West Mercia Police conducted a series of activities in support of Operation Sceptre which ran from Monday 26 April to Sunday 2 May.

Knife amnesty bins were in place at police stations across the force area allowing members of the public to dispose of unwanted knives safely in order to prevent them from finding their way onto the streets.

In the Shropshire Council area, 49 knives were surrendered, the figure in Telford and Wrekin was 86.

Officers across the force also carried out a number of other proactive activities in an effort to tackle knife crime, which included visits to schools and colleges by officers to educate young people on the dangers of carrying a knife.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley who is the force lead for Operation Sceptre, said: “West Mercia Police is totally committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime.

“Operation Sceptre is a national week of action that highlights our work to tackle this crime type, however it is important to stress that our work continues beyond this week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“As always the public have an very import part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.”